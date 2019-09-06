GALLOWAY — A Mays Landing woman and Camden County man were arrested Thursday night after police stopped them in a stolen car with drugs.
About 10:33 p.m., Officer Brent Grunow stopped a car on Pomona Road near Tilton Road after seeing that the license plate was fake, according to a news release from township police. An investigation revealed that the car was reported stolen in South Carolina.
Methamphetamine also found in the car with the assistance of K-9 Officer Brent Lopez and his partner, K-9 Colt, according to the release. Roumbas also had a large, double-blade martial arts weapon.
The driver, Renee Roumbas, 51, of Mays Landing, and passenger, Joseph Lostritto, 54, of Clementon, were arrested.
Roumbas was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Lostritto was charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering apprehension.
Lostritto was released on a summons and Roumbas was remanded to the Atlantic County jail on unrelated charges.
