WILDWOOD — Three city men and a teenager were arrested Thursday after allegedly robbing two men on New Jersey Avenue, police said.
About 3:50 a.m., officers from the Uniform Patrol Division were flagged down by a man who told them he had just been robbed on the 3200 block of New Jersey Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Police responded to the area and found a group matching the victim’s description nearby.
Hector Rivera-Santiago, 30, Reynaldo Rodriguez-Garcia, 27, Cristofer Valentine, 20, and Irving Vidot-Vega, 18, were taken to the police station after they were positively identified by the victim, police said.
Police learned that the 22-year-old victim, who police did not identify, was walking on New Jersey Avenue with friends when the four men riding bicycles approached him, police said. The victim was hit in the face with a closed fist while the men tried to take a bag containing him cell phone.
At the same time, the victim’s 21-year-old friend, who was also not identified, was assaulted by the men and a necklace was stolen after it was ripped from his neck, police said. The two victims were able to run away and flagged down police moments later.
Both victims had minor injuries from the assault but refused medical treatment.
Rivera-Santiago, Rodriguez-Garcia, Valentine and Vidot-Vega are all charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery and were remanded to Cape May County jail.
