PLEASANTVILLE — Police arrested two people Thursday along the Black Horse Pike after one of them assaulted officers and tried to run and an investigation linked them to a motel room full of heroin.
About 12:40 p.m., Sgt. Ryan VanSyckle conducted a motor vehicle stop at the Victorian Inn on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, Pleasantville police Capt. Matthew Hartman said in a news release Friday.
After further investigation, a drug-sniffing dog was requested from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, and it arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, Hartman said.
Upon the arrival of the dog, VanSyckle ordered the front-seat passenger, Lamont Scott, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, to exit the vehicle, but he refused, Hartman said. Scott then physically resisted VanSyckle, Sgt. Girard Tell and Patrolman Marlon Hernandez as they attempted to remove him from the vehicle, Hartman said.
Scott assaulted the officers and ran away, Hartman said.
Just before 1 p.m., Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township police cruisers could be seen heading toward the Atrium apartments — between the Victorian Inn and Sam's Club — and the loading bay behind Sam's off Delancy Avenue.
There, officers in latex gloves hopped the fence and rooted through the brush.
Scott was apprehended behind Sam's by officers from Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township, Hartman said. He was found to have about $1,200 in cash in his possession at the time of his arrest, Hartman said.
Located in the vehicle, which was operated by LaTasha Leggette, 46, of Mays Landing, was 270 bags of what was believed to be heroin, packaged for sale, Hartman said.
Subsequently, a search warrant was issued for a room at the Victorian Inn connected to Scott, Hartman said.
The motel search revealed 2,200 bags of heroin; 1.2 ounces of raw, uncut drugs believed to be heroin; several thousand unused pre-stamped heroin baggies; and additional paraphernalia used to manufacture and package heroin for sale, Hartman said.
Scott and Leggette were charged with maintaining/operating a controlled dangerous substance facility, heroin possession and distribution, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy, Hartman said.
Scott also was charged with money laundering, aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.
Both were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Officers from both departments suffered minor injuries during the car stop and the pursuit, Hartman said.
