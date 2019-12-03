CAMDEN — Former Roman Catholic Brother Walter Hicks sexually abused a boy while the boy was in second and third grade in the late 1970s at Pleasantville’s St. Peter’s school, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Camden County Superior Court.
“I went to Catholic school for three years, and two of these years were torture,” said Michael Troiano, who is identified as John Doe in the lawsuit but spoke at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “When I would tell my family that I didn’t want to go to school and I was afraid of my abuser — I didn’t know the words to say, ‘I am being sexually violated by an adult.’ … Those words, a child doesn’t know.”
Hicks “engaged in unpermitted sexual contact” with Troiano, according to the suit, and officials in the Diocese of Camden should have known Hicks was not “fit to work with children” or should have learned of his “propensity to commit sexual abuse.”
At least three civil suits have been filed claiming members of the Roman Catholic Church abused minors in South Jersey and alleging negligence on the part of church leaders since Sunday, when a state law took effect allowing sex abuse victims to sue until they turn 55, or within seven years of their first realization the abuse caused them harm.
The previous limit was two years. More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed against the Diocese of Camden and the Archdioceses of Philadelphia and Newark so far.
"With regard to today’s lawsuit, the Diocese of Camden turned over the claim against Walter Hicks to the Atlantic County Prosecutors office in 2003," said Michael J. Walsh, director of communications for the Diocese of Camden. "Since the time the claim was brought to our attention, the diocese has worked with the victim by providing more than $29,000 in counseling sessions and associated transportation costs. Mr. Hicks is not included on the Diocese of Camden’s list of credibly accused clergy because he was not a cleric but instead a layman affiliated with a religious order."
Hicks has since died, but his past actions still continue to impact Troiano, said Jeff Anderson, Troiano's attorney.
“And until this week, there was little or nothing this man, then child, could do. Now, the law allows this John Doe to come forward, and he had the courage and the will to share a long-held secret, a burden that he had carried for decades, with us,” Anderson said.
Troiano was about 7 to 9 years old and “a vulnerable child, parishioner, student and participant in church activities” while the abuse lasted from 1978 to 1980, according to the suit, which seeks a jury trial.
“I did want to come here today to put a face on my complaint,” Troiano said. “I’ve tried for years to bring accountability, bring attention to this crime and neglect and cover-up, and I can’t do it alone. I can’t do it without attorneys helping me.”
The suit also names St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield, which absorbed St. Peter’s, as well as the Brothers of Charity America District — Region of Our Lady of Charity, which runs educational children’s programs.
Two other civil lawsuits were filed Monday in Atlantic and Cape May counties alleging the church was negligent after two women, both identified as Jane Doe, were abused by priests. Both suits seek a jury trial.
A Maryland woman claims priest John P. Paul, of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, sexually abused her in a hotel in Ocean City and at a retreat owned by the Brothers of the Christian Schools in the 3000 block of Central Avenue, according to one suit. The abuse started in the early 1980s, when she was a sophomore at a Pennsylvania high school, and continued into college, the lawsuit states.
The suit, filed in Cape May County Superior Court, alleges Paul “had pedophilic tendencies and posed a risk to the safety of children” and that the archdiocese was negligent in failing to identify Paul’s abuse. Paul was voluntarily laicized, or defrocked, in 2015.
The archdiocese did not respond to a request for comment.
A North Carolina woman alleges Joseph A. Rock, a priest of the Diocese of Allentown, Pennsylvania, sexually abused her at age 13 after meeting her in Atlantic City, according to another suit. The abuse continued from the early 1970s for about 11 years, with Rock bringing the girl to Atlantic City twice to abuse her, as well as other cities in the state, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New York, the lawsuit states.
Matt Kerr, secretary for external affairs for the diocese, said Rock was removed from the ministry in 2001.
“His file was among those turned over to the five district attorneys of the counties that make up the diocese in 2002, when the Diocese of Allentown became the first diocese in Pennsylvania to report all known perpetrators to law enforcement,” Kerr said. “The diocese then requested that Rock be laicized ... and the petition to do so was granted by the Vatican in 2005.”
The diocese will review the lawsuit when it is received, he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Joseph Barber
Born: Feb. 8, 1933
Ordained: 1961
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Joseph's High School, Cherry Hill; St. Mary, Cherry Hill; St. Edward, Pine Hill.
Claude J. Bender
Born: Aug. 6, 1932
Ordained: 1965
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Anthony, Camden; St. Ann, Wildwood; St. Gregory, Magnolia; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; St. Michael, Gibbstown; St. Thomas More, Cherry Hill; St. Matthew, National Park; St. Teresa, Runnemede; Our Lady of Lourdes, Glassboro; St. Michael, Atlantic City; Queen of the Apostles, Pennsville; Our Lady of Good Counsel, Ocean City; St. Rose of Lima, Newfield; Vianney Villa, Cherry Hill.
John P. Bernard
Born: Jan. 5, 1930
Ordained: 1962
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: Blessed Sacrament, Margate; Annunciation, Bellmawr; Annunciation, Bellmawr; St. Margaret, Woodbury Heights; Holy Savior, Westmont; St.'s Peter & Paul, Washington Township; Chaplain Pomona Air Base; Veteran’s Administrative Hospital, Batavia NY.
Henry S. Blaszczynski
Born: Feb. 5, 1916
Ordained: 1941
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Joseph (South), Camden; St. Rose, Haddon Heights; St. Mary Magdalen, Millville; Holy Name, Camden; St. Joseph, Somers Point; St. Matthew, National Park; Epiphany, Longport; Corpus Christi, Carney’s Point; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; St. Paul, Stone Harbor; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold.
John F. Bloh
Born: Oct. 18, 1931
Ordained: 1964
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at:
O.L. Star of the Sea, Atlantic City; Holy Spirit High School, Absecon; St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Bartholomew, Camden; St. Jude, Blackwood; St. Mary, Cherry Hill; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville Grove; St. Agnes, Blackwood; St. Edward, Pine Hill; Sts. Peter & Paul, Turnersville; St. Joseph, Swedesboro; Campus Minister Camden County College, Blackwood; Campus Minister Gloucester County College, Sewell.
John D. Bohrer
Born: Sept. 21, 1944
Ordained: 1978
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Pius X, Cherry Hill; Diocese of Santa Fe; St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral, Camden; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Peter Celestine, Cherry Hill; Advanced Studies, California; Our Lady of Lourdes, Glassboro; Our Lady of the Pillar, Half Moon Bay, CA; Sacred Heart South, Cherry Hill; Holy Name of Jesus, Mullica Hill; Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, Mullica Hill; Holy Saviour, Westmont; Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, Collingswood; Saint Teresa of Calcutta, Collingswood.
Joseph J. Brennan
Born: May 7, 1914
Ordained: 1944
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Augustine, Ocean City; O.L. Lourdes Hospital, Chaplain; Holy Saviour, Westmont; St. Maurice, Brooklawn; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; St. Joseph, Swedesboro; Epiphany, Longport; St. Mary’s, Shelby NC.
Charles J. Burton
Ordained: 1967
Status: Deceased
Worked at:
College of the Sacred Heart, Woodstock, Maryland; Colegio San Mateo, Osorno, Chile; Chapel of the Holy Redeemer, Hot Springs, North Carolina; Youth Ministries, Flat Rock, North Carolina; Self-Help, Inc., Baltimore, Maryland; Holy Name, Camden; Jesuit Ferdinand Wheeler House, Baltimore, Maryland; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; Camden Diocesan Center, Mays Landing; Stockton State College; Pomona; St. Peter, Pleasantville; St. James, Ventor; Assumption Parish, Pomona; Jesuit Fathers and Brother Maryland
Provincial Curia, Baltimore, Maryland; Colombiere Jesuit Community, Baltimore, Maryland.
William B. Cannon
Born: Jan. 6, 1927
Ordained: 1954
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Peter, Pleasantville; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; Holy Name, Camden; St. Michael, Minotola; St. Vincent de Paul, Mays Landing; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Woodlynne; Queen of Heaven, Cherry Hill; St. Martin de Porres, Hammonton; Christ the King, Haddonfield; St. Pius X, Cherry Hill; Chaplain Kessler Memorial Hospital, Hammonton.
Gerald P. Clements
Born: March 1, 1941
Ordained: 1970
Status: Deceased
Worked at: O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville Grove; Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; Holy Savior, Westmont; St. Peter, Merchantville; St. Joseph, South Camden; Director, Vianney Villa; Director, Sacred Heart Residence; Chaplain West Jersey Hospital, Camden.
Charles Comito
Ordained: 1998
Worked at: St. Theresa, Tuckerton
Norman T. Connelly
Born: July 2, 1937
Ordained: 1965
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; St. Rose, Haddon Heights; Cathedral Academy, Camden; Immaculate Conception, Camden; St. Peter, Merchantville; St. Patrick, Woodbury; St. James High School, Carneys Point; St. Michael, Gibbstown; St. John, Paulsboro; St. Joseph, Woodstown; Epiphany, Venice Florida.
John P. Connor
Born: April 27, 1934
Ordained: 1962
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Francis of Assisi, Vineland; St. Mary, Gloucester; Paul VI High School, Haddon Township; St. Rose, Haddon Heights; Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, Cherry Hill; St. John, Collingswood; Diocese of Pittsburgh; St. Alphonsus, Wexford PA; St. James, Sewickley PA; Immaculate Conception, Bridgton; St. Teresa of Avila, Bridgeton; Sacred Heart Priest Residence; Chaplain Bridgeton/Millville Hospitals; Vianney Renewal Center, Dittmer MO.
Michael H. D’Amico
Born: Nov. 1, 1939
Ordained: 1964
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Augustine, Ocean City; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville Grove; St. Michael, Atlantic City; Holy Spirit High School, Absecon; St. Francis Cabrini, Ocean City; St. Peter, Pleasantville.
Charles J. Davis
Born: July 23, 1932
Ordained: 1962
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Monica, Atlantic City; St. Luke, Stratford; St. Agnes, Blackwood; St. James, Ventnor; Diocese of Trenton; St. Francis, Metuchen; US Army, Chaplain; Fort Dix, NJ; Fort Hamilton, NY; 173 Airbase Bd/Vietnam; Fort Monmouth, NJ; St. Mary, Williamstown; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Woodlynne; Fort Benning, Georgia; HQ,172 Inf Bde, Alaska; Post Chapel, Ft Meade MD; US Army Chaplain School, Ft Wadsworth; 19th Support Command, San Francisco; LaSalle College, PA; Fayetteville NY; APO, NY; Fort Rucker, Alabama; Our Lady of Victories, Crestview FL.
Kenneth Demarest
Born: Dec. 1, 1938
Ordained as deacon: 1976
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Joseph, Swedesboro; St. Joseph, Woodstown.
Vincent A. Doyle
Born: Jan. 23, 1924
Ordained: 1949
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Vineland; Holy Name, Camden; St. Edward, Pine Hill; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. George, Camden; O.L. of the Angels, Cape May Court House; St. Francis, Barrington; St. Bridget, Glassboro; St. Nicholas, Egg Harbor; St. Anne, Westville; St. Michael, Cedarville; St. Anthony, Waterford; St. Mary’s Nursing Home, Cherry Hill; St. Joan of Arc, Camden.
Eldridge T. Evans
Born: Feb. 18, 1939
Ordained: 1965
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Bridgeton; Assumption, Atco; St. Mary, Salem; St. Joseph, Woodstown; San Juan Puerto Rico; Corpus Christi, Carney’s Point; St. Casimir, Woodbine; Leave – Puerto Rico; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; St. Agnes, Blackwood; Diocese of Burlington Vermont; St. Bartholomew, Camden; Our Lady of Lourdes, Glassboro; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; St. Anthony, Waterford; St. James High School, Carneys Point; Chaplain West Jersey Hospital, Camden; Chaplain Virtua Hospital, Berlin.
Francis J. Flemming
Born: May 5, 1935
Ordained: 1961
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Vineland; Puerto Rican Apostolate; Sacred Heart High School, Vineland; Christ the King, Haddonfield; St. Mary of the Angels Academy, Haddonfield; St. Bartholomew, Camden; St. Peter Celestine, Cherry Hill; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville; Our Lady Star of the Sea, Atlantic City; St. Joseph, Swedesboro; St. John Neumann, Sicklerville.
John E. Follett
Born: June 28, 1957
Ordained: 1978
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Vineland; St. James, Ventnor; St. Mary, Gloucester; St. Thomas, Brigantine; St. Catherine, Clayton; St. Maria Goretti, Runnemede; Chaplain Air National Guard, Pomona.
A. Richard Gerbino
Born: Aug. 10,1924
Ordained: 1952
Status: Deceased
Worked at: O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Camden; St. Francis of Assisi, Vineland; St. Rose of Lima, Haddon Heights; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; Corpus Christi, Carneys Point; Assumption, Atco; St. Patrick, Woodbury; Chaplain Newman Club Rutgers, Camden; Chaplain Air National Guard Headquarters, Camden.
Edward Gillespie
Born: March 3, 1948
Ordained: 1980
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Margaret, Woodbury Heights; St. Mary, Williamstown; St. Mary Magdalen, Millville; Sacred Heart High School, Vineland; St. Isidore the Farmer, Vineland; Vianney Villa, Cherry Hill; Chaplain West Jersey, Voorhees; Chaplain St. Mary’s Nursing Home and Manor, Cherry Hill.
Harold Hermley
Ordained: 1957
Status: Deceased
Worked at:
Father Judge High School, Philadelphia; Bishop Ireton High School, Alexandria, Virginia; Salesenium High School, Wilmington, Delaware; Northeast Catholic High School, Philadelphia; St. Teresa, Tuckerton; Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Vienna, Virginia
Patrick J. Madden
Born: September 3, 1919
Ordained: 1945
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. John, Collingswood; Catholic University; Blessed Sacrament; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Joseph, E. Camden; St. Rose, Newfield; St. Mary Magdalen, Millville; St. Luke, Stratford; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May.
Phillip A. Matthews
Born: May 30,1939
Ordained: 1967
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Assumption, Wildwood Crest; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold; Blessed Sacrament, Margate; St. Cecilia, Pennsauken.
Francis A. McCloskey
Born: Jan. 20, 1889
Ordained: 1915
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Holy Spirit, Asbury Park; O.L of Victories, Sayreville; St. Joseph, Woodstown; St. Rose, Haddon Heights.
Charles P. McColgan
Born: July 3, 1930
Ordained: 1964
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Luke, Stratford; Immaculate Conception, Camden; St. Mary, Gloucester; St. Peter, Merchantville; St. Bernadette, Northfield; St. Thomas More, Cherry Hill; O.L. of the Angels, Cape May Ct.House; St. Edward, Pine Hill; St. Rose, Haddon Heights; St. Mary, Gloucester; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; St. Nicholas, Egg Harbor; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville; American College, Louvain Belgium.
John J. McElroy
Born: Oct. 3, 1958
Ordained: 1985
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Francis de Sales, Barrington.
Joseph McGarvey
Born: July 4, 1925
Ordained: 1950
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Joseph, East Camden; St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Mary, Gloucester; St. Joseph, Woodstown; St. Ann, Elmer; St. Mary Magdalen, Millville; St. Maria Goretti, Runnemede.
Msgr. James P. McIntyre
Ordained: 1971
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Margaret, Woodbury Heights; St. An, Wildwood; St. Mary, Salem; St. Thomas Brigantine; Our Lady Star of the Sea, Atlantic City; St. Mary, Cherry Hill; S. Maria Goretti, Runnemede; Holy Family: Washington Township.
Francis J. McLaughlin
Born: Sept. 28, 1930
Ordained: 1962
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Thomas, Brigantine; Queen of Apostles, Brigantine; Assumption, Atco; St. John, Paulsboro; Corpus Christi, Carneys Point; St. Peter Celestine, Cherry Hill; St. Joseph, Swedesboro; St. Francis de Sales, Barrington.
Richard R. Milewski
Ordained: 1983
Status: Retired
Worked at: Corpus Christi, Willingboro; St. Vernoica’s, Howell; St. Anthony of Padua, Hightstown; St. Mary, Barnegat; Holy Eucharist, Tabernacle; New Jersey State Colony, New Lisbon; St. Rose of Lima, Freehold; Villa Vianney, Trenton;
Laserian Nwoga
Ordained: 1955
Status: Unknown
Worked: St. Peter, Pleasantville; Our lady of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Patrick, Woodbury; Vianney Villa, Cherry Hill; Air Force Chaplain, Kessler Airforce Base.
William C. O’Connell
Ordained: 1959
Status: deceased
Worked at: St. Francis, Wakefield, RI; St. Brendan, Riverside, RI; U.S. Navy Chaplain; St. Mary, Providence, RI; St. Jospeh, Central Falls, RI; Holy Ghost, North Tiverton, RI; St. Mary, Bristol, RI; Volunteer at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Cape May.
Joseph Orsini
Born: June 1, 1937
Ordained: 1964
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Isidore, Vineland; Sacred Heart, Mt. Ephraim; Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Camden; St. Paul, Stone Harbor; St. Agnes, Blackwood; St. Edward, Pine Hill; Gloucester Catholic High School, Gloucester; Campus Minister Rutgers University, Camden; Immaculate Conception, Camden; Holy Rosary, Cherry Hill; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Woodlynne; Campus Minister Stockton/Atlantic County Community College; Assumption, Pomona; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City.
Peter J. Osinski
Born: Feb. 8, 1943
Ordained: 1969
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Andrew, Gibbsboro; Assumption, Wildwood Crest; St. Maria Goretti, Runnemede; Paul VI High School, Haddon Township; St. Lucy, Blue Anchor; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Woodlynne; Divine Word College, Washington DC; Sacred Heart High School, Vineland; St. John Bosco, Millville;Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; Our Lady of Grace, Somerdale; St. Stephen, Pennsauken; St. James High School, Carneys Point; St. Michael, Gibbstown; Queen of the Apostles, Pennsville.
Timothy E. Pisik
Born: Feb. 11, 1947
Ordained: 1974
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Thomas More, Cherry Hill; St. Michael, Gibbstown; St. Thomas, Brigantine; St. Mary, Salem; St. Michael, Cedarville; Mary, Mother of the Church, Bellmawr.
Walter T. Reilly
Born: Sept. 19, 1929
Ordained: 1956
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Agnes, Blackwood; Immaculate Conception, Camden; St. Gregory, Magnolia; Moderator Holy Child Day Camp; St. Lawrence, Laurel Springs; Sacred Heart, Vineland; Sacred Heart High School, Vineland; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Camden; Camden Catholic High School, Camden; St. Patrick, Woodbury; St. Joseph, Woodstown; St. James High School, Carneys Point; St. Michael, Cedarville; St. John Vianney, Blackwood Terrace; St. Edward, Pine Hill.
Dennis J. Rigney
Born: Aug. 7, 1914
Ordained: 1942
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Mary, Gloucester; St. Joseph, East Camden; St. Joseph, Somers Point; Sacred Heart, Camden; Holy Saviour, Westmont; Our Lady of Victories, Landisville; Our Lady Queen of Peace, Pitman; St. Anne, Westville; St. Pius X, Cherry Hill; St. Vincent Pallotti, Haddon Township.
Philip T. Rigney
Born: Dec. 21, 1916
Ordained: 1949
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Our Lady Star of the Sea, Atlantic City; Immaculate Conception, Camden; St. Joseph, East Camden; Sacred Heart, Mt. Ephraim; Holy Maternity, Audubon; St. Joseph, Sea Isle; St. Francis de Sales, Barrington; Queen of Peace, Pitman.
Glendon E. Robertson
Born: Dec. 14, 1927
Ordained: 1957
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; Catholic University; St. Mary, Gloucester; Gloucester Catholic High School, Gloucester; St. Mary, Salem; St. James High School, Carneys Point; St. Aloysius, Oaklyn; Holy Spirit High School, Absecon; St. Thomas, Brigantine (weekends); St. Andrew, Gibbsboro.
James Ryan
Born: June 3, 1940
Ordained: 1966
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Francis de Sales, Barrington; St. Anne, Westville; St. Joseph, Somers Point; St. Nicholas, Egg Harbor; St. Margaret, Woodbury Heights; St. James, Penns Grove; St. Joseph, Somers Point; St. Michael, Cedarville; Transfiguration, West Collingswood; St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Bernadette, Northfield; Transfiguration, West Collingswood; St. James, Ventnor; St. John of God, North Cape May; Chaplain Shore Memorial Hospital, Somers Point; Chaplain Prison Ministry, Camden.
Francis L. Salamandra
Born: Jan. 31, 1931
Ordained: 1961
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Matthew, National Park; Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; St. Aloysius, Oaklyn; St. Ann, Wildwood; St. Stephen, Pennsauken; O.L. of Good Counsel, Ocean City; St. Rose, Newfield.
Robert J. Schmid
Born: July 27, 1945
Ordained: 1971
Status: Left Diocese in 1978 – current whereabouts unknown
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Vineland; St. Maria Goretti, Runnemede; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold.
Augustine J. Seidenburg
Born: April 10, 1922
Ordained: 1948
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Camden; Holy Name, Camden; US Naval Reserve; Naval Hospital, Long Island; F.P.O, San Francisco; U.S. Naval Air Station, Norfolk; St. Ann, Wildwood; St. Joseph, East Camden; St. James, Penns Grove; St. James High School, Carneys Point; St. Raymond, Villas; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; St. Peter, Pleasantville; Holy Spirit High School, Atlantic City; St. Gregory, Magnolia; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; St. Thomas, Brigantine; St. James, Ventnor; St. Augustine, Ocean City.
Joseph E. Shannon
Born: Oct. 26, 1926
Ordained: 1961
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Assumption, Wildwood Crest; St. Bridget, Glassboro; Sacred Heart, Camden; St. Mary, Williamstown; St. Anthony of Padua, Camden; St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral, Camden; St. John, Collingswood; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; St. Michael, Cedarville; Sts. Peter & Paul, Turnersville; St. Patrick Woodbury; Chaplain Underwood Memorial Hospital, Woodbury.
Donal Sheehan
Born: July 1, 1936
Ordained: 1960
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Camden; St. Rose of Lima, Haddon Heights; St. Mary, Williamstown; St. Joseph High School, Hammonton; St. Raymond, Villas; Incarnation, Mantua; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; Blessed Sacrament, Margate; Our Lady of the Angels, Cape May Court House; St. Joseph, Somers Point; Post Chapel, Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Sacred Heart Church, Anniston, Alabama; All Saints Church, Anniston, Alabama; Our Lady of the Angels, Cape May Court House; St. Nicholas of Tolentine, Atlantic City; St. James, Ventnor; Chaplain Burdette Tomlin Hospital, Cape May; Chaplain Atlantic City Medical Center, Atlantic City.
John E. Smith
Born: May 6, 1943
Ordained: 1969
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Bernadette, Northfield; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Michael, Atlantic City; Incarnation, Mantua; Holy Spirit High School, Absecon; St. Nicholas Grammar School, Atlantic City.
Walter Smith
Born: March 22, 1940
Ordained: 1968
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Casimir, Woodbine; Our Lady of the Angels, Cape May Court House; St. Luke, Stratford; Immaculate Conception, Camden; Immaculate Conception, Bridgeton; St. Mary, Williamstown; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville Grove; St. Anthony of Padua, Hammonton; St. Ann, Wildwood; St. Mary, Gloucester; Sacred Heart, Vineland; St. Michael, Gibbstown; St. Patrick, Woodbury; Chaplain Cooper University Hospital, Camden; Chaplain Newcomb Hospital, Vineland; Chaplain Underwood Memorial Hospital, Woodbury.
Antoine St. Germain
Born: Nov. 25, 1945
Ordained: 1976
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Corpus Christi, Carneys Point; Our Lady of Grace, Somerdale; St. Frances de Sales, Barrington; St. Martin de Porres, Hammonton; St. Joseph High School, Hammonton; Incarnation, Mantua; St. Augustine, Ocean City; St. John, Paulsboro; St. Stephen, Pennsauken.
Brendan V. Sullivan
Born: June 23, 1934
Ordained: 1960
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Teresa, Runnemede; Queen of Apostles, Runnemede; St. Maurice, Brooklawn; Villanova University, Advanced Studies; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; Blessed Sacrament, Margate; Holy Spirit High School, Absecon; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Absecon; Our Lady of Grace, Somerdale; Assumption, Atco; St. Patrick, Woodbury; St. James, Ventnor.
William D. Titmas
Born: May 30, 1934
Ordained: 1963
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Thomas, Brigantine; St. Margaret, Woodbury Heights; St. James, Ventnor; St. Joseph, South Camden; St. Stephen, Pennsauken; St. Peter, Merchantville; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; Assumption, Pomona; St. Mary, Salem; St. Joseph, Sea Isle; Chaplain West Jersey Hospital, Camden.
Alfred J. Vasapolli
Born: May 27, 1947
Ordained: 1973
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: Christ the King, Haddonfield; St. Aloysius, Oaklyn; Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; St. Peter Celestine, Cherry Hill; St. Rose of Lima, Haddon Heights; St. Veronica, Delair; Transfiguration, West Collingswood; St. Joseph, South Camden; O.L. of the Lakes, Collings Lakes.
Patrick J. Weaver
Born: Aug. 20, 1935
Ordained: 1963
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Our Lady of Victories, Landisville; St. John, Collingswood; Corpus Christi, Carney’s Point; St. John, Paulsboro; St. Mary’s, Cherry Hill; St. Joan of Arc, Camden.
