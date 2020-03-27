PLEASANTVILLE — Police responded to shots fired Friday evening at Frambes and Clematis avenues.
The city's gunshot-audio detection system registered the gunfire at 6:02 p.m., police said. Officers recovered 15 shell casings, and Capt. Matt Hartman reported no injuries. Two parked cars received incidental damage.
Anyone with information about the gunfire can call Detective Haliema Leach at 609-641-6100 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234.
— Zac Spencer
