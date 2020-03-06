ATLANTIC CITY — A police sweep of Atlantic Avenue on Thursday netted six arrests, one warrant for a city man, five guns, heroin, marijuana and assorted paraphernalia.
Officers conducted a street operation in the business district after receiving complaints from residents and business owners about drug possession and sales, police said in a news release.
Police recovered five handguns, three of which had previously been reported stolen, ammunition, 100 bags of heroin, 313 grams of marijuana and scales, baggies and containers used to distribute drugs, according to the release.
An arrest warrant was issued for Diatre Jackson, 24, on three counts of certain person not to possess a weapon and a single count each of receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hollow-point ammunition.
Nehemiah Letson, 27, of Atlantic City, was charged with two counts of certain person not to possess a weapon and receiving stolen property, a single count of possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffrey Armstrong, 30, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and contempt of court.
Letson and Armstrong were taken to the Atlantic County jail.
David Woodward, 23, of Pleasantville, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patrice Dowe, 25, of Galloway Township, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS.
Jeremiah Wilson, 25, of Pleasantville, and Jordan Pena, 26, of Channelview, Texas, were both charged with possession of CDS.
Woodward, Dowe, Wilson and Pena were released on summonses with a future court date.
