ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Friday after detectives searched an apartment and found more than 1,000 bags of heroin.
Following a monthlong investigation, detectives of the Special Investigations Section on Friday executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Altman Terrace Public Housing Complex, police said in a news release.
Walter Matthews was arrested after detectives found more than 1,000 bags of heroin, 20 grams of unpackaged heroin and items used in the distribution of narcotics, such as blenders, scales, rubber bands and empty bags, police said. Matthews also had an active warrant for his arrest.
Matthews, 46, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug production facility and contempt of court.
He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
The investigation was led by Detective Brian Hambrecht.
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Officer Autumn Mason, promoted to rank of sergeant, all smiles at ceremony. Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City promoted 24 police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement class II officers to police officer Tuesday, including Branden Vongsasombath, Joseph Kelly Jr. and Kyle Ragland. on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Officer Autumn Mason, promoted to rank of sergeant being sworn in at ceremony. Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Officer Susan Johnson, promoted to rank of sergeant being sang the National Anthem at ceremony. Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small spoke at the ceremony. Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Officer Garry Stowe, promoted to rank of sergeant being sworn in at ceremony. Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.