ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Friday after detectives searched an apartment and found more than 1,000 bags of heroin.

Following a monthlong investigation, detectives of the Special Investigations Section on Friday executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Altman Terrace Public Housing Complex, police said in a news release.

Walter Matthews was arrested after detectives found more than 1,000 bags of heroin, 20 grams of unpackaged heroin and items used in the distribution of narcotics, such as blenders, scales, rubber bands and empty bags, police said. Matthews also had an active warrant for his arrest.

Matthews, 46, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug production facility and contempt of court.

He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

The investigation was led by Detective Brian Hambrecht.

