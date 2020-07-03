ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s Beach Patrol surpassed 200 rescues Wednesday, officials said.
There have been 202 ocean rescues, 120 beach EMT medicals and 58 lost children reunited with their families so far this season, beach patrol Chief Steve Downey said.
South Jersey beaches, and the lifeguards who stand watch over them, are going to look differ…
The patrol’s uptown and downtown after-hours emergency response teams also began Wednesday and will run daily from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through August, he said.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.