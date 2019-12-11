Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Public Safety building file photo taken on April 7, 2017.

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A boy who fled officers investigating shots being fired Tuesday was arrested Wednesday, police said.

At 1:13 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Drexel Avenue for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release. Officers found evidence of gunfire, and witnesses provided a description of possible suspects.

Lt. Daniel Corcoran and Sgt. James Herbert found a boy who matched a description of one of the suspects in the 1100 block of Sewell Avenue, Fair said.

Upon exiting their vehicle, the 17-year-old fled, Fair said. While fleeing, the boy threw a loaded handgun into the street. The weapon was recovered, but the boy escaped.

Herbert found and arrested the boy Wednesday, Fair said. 

The 17-year-old, who lives in the city, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest, Fair said.

The boy was released to his parent with a future court date, Fair said.

The investigation into the gunshots is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411).  Begin the text with ACPD.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments