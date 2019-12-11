ATLANTIC CITY — A boy who fled officers investigating shots being fired Tuesday was arrested Wednesday, police said.
At 1:13 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Drexel Avenue for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release. Officers found evidence of gunfire, and witnesses provided a description of possible suspects.
Lt. Daniel Corcoran and Sgt. James Herbert found a boy who matched a description of one of the suspects in the 1100 block of Sewell Avenue, Fair said.
Upon exiting their vehicle, the 17-year-old fled, Fair said. While fleeing, the boy threw a loaded handgun into the street. The weapon was recovered, but the boy escaped.
Herbert found and arrested the boy Wednesday, Fair said.
The 17-year-old, who lives in the city, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest, Fair said.
The boy was released to his parent with a future court date, Fair said.
The investigation into the gunshots is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Officer Autumn Mason, promoted to rank of sergeant, all smiles at ceremony. Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
