ATLANTIC CITY — “It’s been tough. There’s not a day goes by that he’s not on my mind,” Gary Grant Sr. said Tuesday, one day after the 35th anniversary of the day the body of his son, Gary Grant Jr., was found bludgeoned to death on the 100 block of North Carolina Avenue.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner issued a news release Monday announcing his office's continued interest in the unsolved murder.
“There is no such thing as a cold case in Atlantic County because we are working to investigate every unsolved homicide,” Tyner said. “The unsolved murder of Gary Grant Jr., like any other case, is very important to solve to be able to give the family, friends and community closure.”
Grant, 69, who retired to Puerto Rico after 27 years in the Atlantic City Police Department, said he’s happy about the prosecutor’s interest in the case and is trying to remain optimistic.
“They have a lot more resources than they did in 1984,” Grant said. “There’s a good possibility that they might be able to do something.”
On Jan. 14, 1984, the body of 7-year-old Gary Grant Jr. was found in an abandoned lot just two blocks from his home. He had been missing since Jan. 12.
Grant, who was a detective in the General Investigations Division at the time, said he searched for his son after Gary Jr. didn’t come home after what he told his mother, May, was an “appointment.”
Less than a day after Gary Jr.’s body was found, Carl "Boo" Mason said he beat Gary to death with a pipe, then covered the body with a rug, according to previous reports. But Superior Court Judge John Himmelberger threw out the confession, saying Mason was unreliable. Without that, the case was dropped and Mason freed.
“Personally, I believe he was there,” Grant said of Mason. “There’s no doubt in my mind he was there. But I don’t think he did it by himself. I believe there was someone else. I said that then, and I still believe that now.”
Tyner has some personal connection to the case, according to the release. He was 13 at the time of Gary Jr.'s disappearance and attended school at Our Lady Star of the Sea with the victim.
Tyner also played on the basketball team that Grant coached. Gary Jr. served as the team's manager.
“I remember Gary Jr. not being at my basketball practice because he was missing. I remember it like it was yesterday. It was heightened fear at that time at school because a little kid was missing and that kind of thing didn’t just happen,” Tyner said.
Tyner encouraged anyone with information to come forward and speak with law enforcement.
“It’s not like it’s an obsession, but it’s not something that’s easy to deal with,” Grant said. “It’s constantly on my mind. I’m hoping that Tyner will get a good crew and fill in the holes.”
