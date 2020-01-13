ATLANTIC CITY — Two 14-year-old city boys were arrested early Sunday morning after attempting to rob three people on the Boardwalk, police said.
At 2:25 a.m., Officers James Andros IV and John Bell responded to the 2800 block of the Boardwalk for a report of an attempted armed robbery, according to a news release from city police. Two boys, one armed with a knife, had approached a man and a woman and demanded money.
After the two victims refused to turn over their money and threatened to call police, the boys ran, police said. While police interviewed the pair, another man approached the officers and told them the same boys had approached him and demanded money. He also refused to give them money before the two boys ran away.
Andros and Bell got a description of the boys and started searching for them, finding them in the beach block of Arkansas Avenue, police said. One had a box cutter and the other had marijuana.
Police did not release the identities of the victims or the two boys who were charged.
One of the boys was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, while the other was charged with robbery and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Both were remanded to Harborfields Youth Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.
