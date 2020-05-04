ATLANTIC CITY — A couple was arrested Sunday after becoming involved in a domestic altercation that possibly led to a fire in their home, police said.
Just after 3 a.m., patrol officers and the Atlantic City Fire Department went to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue after a report of a residential fire and a domestic dispute. The occupants had evacuated the residence and the fire was put out.
Officials said Jaleah Coles-Beck, 18, and her boyfriend, Kadeem Sutton, 31, were involved in a physical altercation inside the residence which had moved outside. Coles-Beck went back into the residence and assaulted a second man in the home, officials said. At some point during the dispute, a fire began in the kitchen. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man Tuesday for allegedly shooting at another man las…
Sutton was taken by a family member to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment after he was struck in the face by an object thrown by Coles-Beck, police said. He was charged with simple assault and later released.
Coles-Beck was also transported to the medical center for treatment due to the altercation and the fire. She was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and simple assault and held at the Atlantic County jail.
ATLANTIC CITY — A man and woman from Egg Harbor Township were charged Thursday morning after…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.