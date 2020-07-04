EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on the Atlantic City Expressway left multiple people injured, State Police said.
About 7:16 a.m., a crash involving a Honda Accord and a Hino box truck in the expressway’s eastbound lanes in the area of mile marker 8.9 caused multiple injuries, State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.
Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department donated money to a city soccer team Friday…
Two people were medevacked to an area hospital with serious injuries, Peele said.
State Police did not release the names of the victims.
The center and right lanes remain closed, Peele said, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.