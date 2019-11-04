ATLANTIC CITY — Officials are investigating suspicious back-to-back blazes over the weekend at two boarded up, abandoned homes.
The buildings, one on the 300 block of North South Carolina Avenue and another on the first black of North Connecticut Avenue, caught fire Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Fire Chief Scott Evans said. Both homes were unoccupied and boarded up.
Crews responded to the North South Carolina home on Saturday, Evans said. The two-story home had a fire on the second floor with flames and smoke showing from the front bedroom.
On Sunday, six fire companies responded to the North Connecticut Avenue home, where they saw fire and smoke, he said.
“On arrival, fire was extending out the second story window impinging on the apartment building next door,” Evans said. “Firefighters were able to quickly put a protective hose line in place to protect 30 residents who were living next door.”
The neighboring residents, who were threatened by smoke and fire, were evacuated, he said, adding that the home was full of debris and there was “evidence that vagrants were living in the house.”
The causes of the fire are under investigation as suspicious incidents, Evans said.
