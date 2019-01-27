ATLANTIC CITY — Every day, resort housekeepers deal with guests who answer their doors naked, have porn playing on their laptops, physically assault and even rape them during the course of their shifts.
Three housekeepers said they, along with others in their union, are fighting for their safety and security by imploring lawmakers to pass a bill that would require hotels across the state to provide them with panic buttons.
”When you go and knock on the doors — you know, ‘Housekeeping,’” said Iris Sanchez, a housekeeper at Caesars Atlantic City, rapping her knuckles on the table, “you don’t know what you’re going to find on the other side.”
The state Senate and Assembly could vote on panic button legislation as soon as Thursday. It’s the next step in making the almost 2,000 housekeepers in the resort casinos feel safer by connecting them directly to security.
Many national hotel chains, such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and Wyndham, have already vowed to provide personal safety devices by 2020 to all their employees who deal one on one with guests. However, if the bill becomes law, New Jersey would be the first state to mandate them.
Representatives of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Tropicana Atlantic City did not respond to requests for comment. The Casino Association of New Jersey declined to comment.
Sanchez, 40, of Pleasantville, has 20 years of experience working at properties in the resort. She described the scary and outlandish situations housekeepers deal with on a regular basis.
One of her coworkers, who was cleaning a bathroom with two guests inside the room, went to get towels out of her cart and discovered a woman lying on the floor naked with her legs in the air, she said. The housekeeper was so scared she dropped the towels in the bathroom and ran out of the room.
Another time, a coworker opened a guest door after her knocks netted no response, and two pit bulls started wandering the hallway.
“She just ran. The only thing she could do was run,” Sanchez said. ”It just happens all the time. (Guests) have no respect for us as a worker.”
John Armato, D-Atlantic, introduced the bill in the Assembly in September, co-sponsored by his districtmate, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo.
Armato said the bill is “long overdue” and that it will make housekeepers safer.
“We take housekeepers for granted sometimes,” he said. “You want to be safe when you go to work, and that’s what they want.”
Mazzeo said the stories he hears are “heart-wrenching” and it’s up to lawmakers to make sure housekeepers are protected.
Miriam Ramos, who has worked for 25 years at Bally’s Atlantic City, said the most terrifying incident was when a housekeeper was raped last year.
The 64-year-old, of Pleasantville, who speaks Spanish, said through a translator that a guest had a domestic incident with his girlfriend and was arrested, but came back the next day and asked a housekeeper to open a room.
The housekeeper denied his request, saying it was against the rules, but the man attacked her.
”As she was leaving the room, the guy pushed the cart out of the way and pushed her into the room,” Ramos said. “He punched her in the face and all over her body and raped her.”
Jamel Carlton, 32, of Saugerties, New York, was arrested after the incident and indicted on aggravated sexual assault and other charges in May.
But the arrest hasn’t made it easier for the housekeeper to return to work, Ramos said.
”Since then, my friend is not capable of going back to work,” she said. “She was traumatized.”
In another incident, a guest pulled a sheet over a housekeeper’s head and held a knife to her throat, said Daksha Parikh, a housekeeper with 16 years of experience in the resort.
”He told her, ‘I’m not going to kill you. Just do what I say,’ and she was just begging for her life,” the 62-year-old Egg Harbor Township woman said.
The housekeeper was able to get away, running into a closet to hide, Parikh said. She was bruised and bleeding from her thighs and arms.
If the bill is passed, the women said they will finally feel like security is just a push away if they need them. Currently, they have to find a phone and call a supervisor, who then calls security to respond if necessary, they said.
”It means that I’ll be able to come home safe,” Sanchez said. “That nothing is going to happen to me while I’m working. It means that I get to work eight hours and then go home.”
