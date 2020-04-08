ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Tuesday morning after outreach volunteers interrupted his attempt to sexually assault a woman, police said.
At 8:32 a.m., officers responded to the first block of Arkansas Avenue for a report of a sexual assault, according to a news release from police. Two outreach staff members from the Volunteers of America were meeting the 61-year-old woman to offer social services to her.
The volunteers saw Joseph Lewis, 51, physically assaulting the woman and attempting to sexually assault her, police said. Lewis tried to run away, but one of the volunteers tackled him as the other helped the woman.
Police did not release the identity of the woman, who was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Lewis was charged with attempted sexual assault, aggravated assault and contempt of court and was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
