ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man Thursday and recovered heroin, cocaine and Xanax after investigating drug distribution, police said.
At 2:24 p,m., detectives searched an apartment in the Altman Terrace public housing building in the 1000 block of Arctic Avenue, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
Detectives arrested Ronald Legette, 52, after assorted drugs were found in the apartment, Fair said, including 16 grams of cocaine, 500 bags of heroin, 33 Xanax pills and drug paraphernalia.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man and woman were arrested Thursday after a search discovered heroin…
Legette was charged with two counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute within 1,00 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and a single count of possession of a prescription legend drug.
He also was charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia, Fair said. Legette was released on a summons with a future court date.
