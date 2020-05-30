ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Friday for allegedly pointing a gun at another man during a dispute, police said Saturday.
Hassan Warren, 28, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, certain person not to possess a weapon, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest after the dispute and ensuing chase with city detectives, police said in a news release.
Detectives Alberto Valles and Anthony Abrams arrived in the 3800 block of Crossan Avenue at 10:32 a.m. and saw two vehicles stopped in the road. As they drove closer to the vehicles, they saw one man from each vehicle involved in a verbal dispute. Warren then pointed his gun at the other man, who began backing away with his hands raised, police said.
The detectives exited their vehicle and told Warren to drop his weapon. Warren turned to the detectives, refused after additional attempts to de-escalate the situation, and ran away. He threw the handgun into a residential yard and was soon apprehended by Sgt. Brian Shapiro.
No one was injured during the incident, police said.
