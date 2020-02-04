ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Friday evening after police said he tripped over his fallen-down pants and threw 39 bags of cocaine while running from officers in the city’s Downtown neighborhood.
About 5:39 p.m., Officers Kushal Laroiya, Reginald Williams and Alexander DeFeo of the Tourism District Unit were walking in the 1500 block of Belfield Avenue when they saw a car parked under a “No Stopping or Standing” sign, according to a news release from city police.
The driver, Kiki Priester, got out of the car as the officers got closer, according to police. Priester spoke with Laroiya, who could smell burnt marijuana on her.
Richard Norwood, the passenger, also got out of the car, but as officers tried to speak with him, he ran, police said. Laroiya and Williams chased Norwood, who was throwing things on the ground, later recovered and found to be 39 bags of cocaine.
Norwood was arrested after his pants fell down and he tripped, police said. He also had a small amount of marijuana on him and an active warrant.
Priester was also arrested with several active warrants, police said, and officers found a small amount of marijuana and marijuana cigarettes in her vehicle.
Norwood, 34, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and contempt of court.
Priester, 34, was charged with possession of CDS, possession of CDS paraphernalia, contempt of court and a motor vehicle summons.
Both were housed in the Atlantic County jail.
