ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Monday for violating a restraining order and having a loaded handgun, police said.

At 11:03 a.m., Officers Lisa Sims, Maria Borsani and Kerry Dunbar responded to the 1400 block of Adams Court for a report of a man violating a restraining order, according to a news release from the department. They found Robbie Pettus Jr. outside the home of his former girlfriend.

Pettus, 33, was in violation of a restraining order served to him the night before that prohibited him from being near the home, police said. After Pettus was arrested, Dunbar searched him and found a loaded handgun in his pocket.

Pettus is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and violation of a restraining order. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

