ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man Tuesday for allegedly shooting at another man last month.
At 4:01 p.m. April 17, officers responded to the 1300 block of Adriatic Avenue for an alert from the city’s gunshot-audio detection system. They learned that Daren Smiley was chasing a man when he fired several shots, missing the individual, police said.
A witness reported seeing a car drive erratically while leaving the area and the driver throwing a handgun out the window, police said. The gun was recovered in the 600 block of N. North Carolina Avenue.
Sgt. James Herbert found the car and attempted to stop it. Smiley sped away, and officers pursued him into Pleasantville, police said. Herbert stopped the chase when it posed a danger to the public. The car was then found in the 600 block of the White Horse Pike in Absecon, but without Smiley.
Herbert and Officer Anthony Abrams arrested Smiley on Tuesday after finding him in the 1100 block of City Avenue.
Smiley is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and eluding. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
