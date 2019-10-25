ABSECON — An Atlantic City man was arrested Saturday after police found a handgun and marijuana on him during a traffic stop.
About 8:26 p.m., patrol officers stopped a car on Delilah Road for speeding on the White Horse Pike, according to a news release from the police department. While speaking to the three people in the car, officers smelled marijuana and removed the occupants from the vehicle.
The front seat passenger, Lamar J. Cherry, 27, had a .45 caliber handgun and a quantity of suspected marijuana, police said. After a brief struggle, Cherry was taken into custody while the two others were issued motor vehicle summons and released.
Cherry was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana over 50 grams, distribution of controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, and resisting arrest.
Cherry was taken to Atlantic County jail.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Police Department at 609-641-0667 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 1-800-658-8477.
