Atlantic City police arrested a city man Friday night wanted in connection with an armed carjacking in Newark.
Police said Officers Franco Sydnor and Eric Knuttel observed Deon Nance, 23, failing to stop at a red light at 7:10 p.m.
The officers pulled Nance over at Montpelier and Arctic avenues whereupon Nance was unable to provide a driver’s license, registration or proof of vehicle insurance, police said. It was discovered that Nance had a suspended license and an active warrant for his alleged involvement in a Nov. 22 armed carjacking in Newark that left one man shot, police said.
Police said Nance was arrested on the warrant and on a motor vehicle summons, and he’s been sent to the Atlantic County jail.
The Atlantic City Police Department asks anyone with information about this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.