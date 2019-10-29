LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic City man was arrested this month after township police found more than 500 bags of heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and a scale during a traffic stop.
Police pulled over James E. Whitfield, 28, in his black KIA four-door Oct. 10 on Scotch Pine Drive, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. During a search of the vehicle, police found 513 bags of heroin, nine bags of crack, marijuana and the scale.
Whitfield was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and one count of possession with intent to distribute.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.