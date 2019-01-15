ATLANTIC CITY — A city man with three pending weapons cases was arrested Monday with a loaded handgun and an active warrant, police said.
Officer Michael Kedziora observed Marcus Seda, 22, at 10:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue, police said. Seda had an active warrant for his arrest.
Kedziora, along with Officers Ryan Kov and Martina Martin, attempted to arrest Seda, but he ran from the officers, police said. He was apprehended and resisted arrest, they said.
After placing Seda in custody, police said they found a loaded handgun in his jacket pocket.
Seda was charged with obstruction of justice, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, certain person not to possess a weapon and contempt of court.
He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
