ATLANTIC CITY — A city man with an airsoft rifle was arrested after an altercation with several people Sunday morning near a local convenience store, police said.
Wesley Robinson, 48, was charged with unlawful possession of a defaced weapon and contempt of court after officers were called at 7:53 a.m. to the 1100 block of Arctic Avenue for a report of a man with rifle, police said.
Witnesses told police Robinson became involved in an altercation in front of a local convenience store with some people who began to throw things at Robinson. Robinson went into his home and emerged with the weapon, police said.
Before officers arrived, Robinson fled into a home, police said. The Police Department’s Emergency Response Team responded, and Robinson surrendered.
Officers recovered an airsoft AK-47 style BB gun with the orange tip removed along with two air-rifles inside the residence, police said.
Robinson was released on a summons with a future court date.
