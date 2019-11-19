Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested early Saturday morning with 60 bags of heroin after giving police false information during a traffic stop.
At 12:36 a.m., Officer Wahab Malik was patrolling Pacific Avenue when he stopped at a traffic light waiting to make a turn and saw a car behind him with no headlights on, police said in a news release.
The driver, who was in a different lane, stopped the car behind Malik’s even though the light was green, police said, then passed the officer before Malik pulled him over, police said.
The driver, Iree Jones, 26, did not have a driver’s license and gave false personal information, police said, but, using his alias information, police found he had an active arrest warrant.
Malik told Jones he was under arrest and Jones fled, but was quickly apprehended, police said. During a search, Malik found the heroin.
Jones was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS, hindering apprehension, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, contempt of court and motor vehicle violations.
He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
