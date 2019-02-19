Atlantic City Police Department
Buy Now

The Atlantic City Public Safety Building on Atlantic Avenue.

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A 55-year-old city man was arrested Monday after attempting to strike a man he was fighting with a machete, police said Tuesday.

At 7:23 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Tennessee Avenue for a report of a fight, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find a 47-year-old city man with deep cuts to both hands. The victim was involved in a verbal argument with Kambui Hannibal that escalated to a physical fight, Fair said.

Hannibal retrieved a machete with a 16-inch blade and swung it at the victim, Fair said. The victim attempted to gain control of the machete and got cut. Officers arrested Hannibal and recovered the machete, Fair said.

The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Hannibal was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Fair said. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Staff Writer

Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments