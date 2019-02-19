ATLANTIC CITY — A 55-year-old city man was arrested Monday after attempting to strike a man he was fighting with a machete, police said Tuesday.
At 7:23 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Tennessee Avenue for a report of a fight, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
Officers arrived to find a 47-year-old city man with deep cuts to both hands. The victim was involved in a verbal argument with Kambui Hannibal that escalated to a physical fight, Fair said.
Hannibal retrieved a machete with a 16-inch blade and swung it at the victim, Fair said. The victim attempted to gain control of the machete and got cut. Officers arrested Hannibal and recovered the machete, Fair said.
The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Hannibal was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Fair said. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
