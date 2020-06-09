ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly used a drill to remove boards from a shoe store on Atlantic Avenue.
At 1:47 a.m., staff in the Police Department’s Surveillance Center saw James Sanders, 30, trying to remove plywood from the front of Finish Line in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue, police said in a news release. Officers Marquez Jones and Diamond Fuentes responded and saw Sanders walking away from the store.
Jones and Fuentes tried to stop him, but Sanders threw the drill and began to run, police said. However, the officers quickly arrested him.
Sanders is charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and obstruction of justice. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
