AC police stock
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A 37-year-old city man was arrested Thursday after police found heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine on him during a traffic stop.

At 1 p.m., Detective Anthony Abrams was conducting surveillance near the Carver Hall Apartments when he saw a “narcotic transaction” between a man and people in a car, according to a news release from the police department. As the car drove off, Abrams pulled it over.

Jerome Holley, a passenger in the car, had 60 bags of heroin, 12 grams of cocaine and five grams of meth, police said.

Holley was charged with three counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone. He was released on a summons with a future court date.

The driver of the car, Aneesha Watson, had a suspended license and was issued several motor vehicle summons, police said.

Officers were unable to locate the other man, police said.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments