ATLANTIC CITY — A 37-year-old city man was arrested Thursday after police found heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine on him during a traffic stop.
At 1 p.m., Detective Anthony Abrams was conducting surveillance near the Carver Hall Apartments when he saw a “narcotic transaction” between a man and people in a car, according to a news release from the police department. As the car drove off, Abrams pulled it over.
Jerome Holley, a passenger in the car, had 60 bags of heroin, 12 grams of cocaine and five grams of meth, police said.
VINELAND — A report of shots being fire led to the arrest of a local man on weapons and drug…
Holley was charged with three counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone. He was released on a summons with a future court date.
The driver of the car, Aneesha Watson, had a suspended license and was issued several motor vehicle summons, police said.
Officers were unable to locate the other man, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.