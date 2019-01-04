ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of a convenience store, police said Friday.
Simba Alimayu, 48, was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
At 10:29 a.m. Tuesday, officers arrived at the West Side Grocery in the 800 block of Indiana Avenue, where the clerk had been robbed at gunpoint and the suspect had fled the store with cash and cigarettes, Fair said.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 29-year-old city man was arrested Tuesday for assaulting and robbing a wom…
Members of the surveillance center began to check cameras in the area and found the suspect as he was fleeing.
On Wednesday, detectives found Alimayu in the beach block of North Carolina Avenue, Fair said. He was arrested in possession of items stolen from the convenience store, he said.
Alimayu was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.