MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man charged in connection to the November shooting at a Pleasantville High School football game that left 10-year-old Micah Tennant dead is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.
Tyrell Dorn, 28, who was indicted along with three others Feb. 4 on charges including unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to have weapons, is scheduled to appear for a status conference at 9 a.m. before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
Dorn became the fifth man to plead not guilty Feb. 27 to charges connected to the shooting that killed Micah and wounded two others at the Nov. 15 Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal.
Prosecutors say Dorn, along with Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, and Shahid Dixon, 27, and Michael Mack, 27, both of Atlantic City, left the game, throwing a gun out a car window while leading police on a chase to Atlantic City, where they were arrested.
During Dorn’s arraignment, Michael Schreiber, his attorney, said he was discussing a potential plea deal with Assistant Prosecutor Edmund Mallqui-Burgos, who represents the state in the case.
After the hearing, Schreiber said Dorn is going to be interviewed by the Prosecutor’s Office about an affidavit — purported to be written by Dorn — that takes responsibility for the gun police found.
The affidavit was brought up by attorneys for Golden, Dixon and Mack during their arraignments, when they unsuccessfully argued to reopen detention hearings because the document claimed they had no knowledge of the weapon.
Authorities said Alvin Wyatt, 31, shot three people in the bleachers at the game, including Micah, who died of his injuries less than a week later. He also allegedly shot an unnamed 15-year-old and 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah, who was the intended target.
Abdullah, who was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun after police found a 9mm gun in his waistband the night of the shooting, had not yet been indicted.
Wyatt pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses Feb. 20, the same day Golden, Mack and Dixon also entered not guilty pleas.
