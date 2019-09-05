MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man has been charged in the October 2018 fatal overdose of an Egg Harbor Township woman, officials said.
Kevin Green, 28, has been charged with first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death connected to the death of Samantha Moore, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Moore, 25, died Oct. 27, 2018, from fentanyl toxicity.
Green, who was arrested Tuesday in Absecon for an unrelated matter, is also charged with third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone and third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
An investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office Drug Related Death Squad showed that Moore bought the fentanyl from Green in Atlantic City the day she died, according to the release.
Green is housed in Atlantic County jail awaiting a detention hearing, which has been tentatively scheduled for Monday.
Egg Harbor Township Police assisted with the investigation and Assistant Prosecutor Rick McKelvey represents the state in the case.
