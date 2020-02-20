Wyatt

An Atlantic County grand jury handed down a five-count indictment Tuesday against 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt, seen above in November.

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man charged in the November shooting death of 10-year-old Micah Tennant is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, is slated to appear for an arraignment before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.

In a five-count indictment handed down earlier this month, Wyatt was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Three others charged in connection to the fatal shooting, Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, as well as Shahid Dixon, 27, and Michael Mack, 27, both of Atlantic City, are also scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

They were indicted on unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to have weapons.

A fifth man, Tyrell Dorn, 28, of Atlantic City, also indicted on weapons charges in connection to the shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

Police say Wyatt opened fire during the Nov. 15 Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal, striking three people in the bleachers, including Micah, who died of his injuries less than a week later, an unnamed 15-year-old and 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah.

Prosecutors allege Golden, Dixon, Mack and Dorn left the game, throwing a gun out a car window while leading police on a chase to Atlantic City, where they were arrested.

Abdullah was hospitalized after the shooting and was also charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun, but has so far not appeared in court.

