ATLANTIC CITY — A 52-year-old city man was arrested Sunday and charged in four commercial burglaries, police said Friday.
Police said Bernard Snead stole more than $11,000 in alcohol from the Daer Nightclub at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on two separate occasions, on Nov. 23 and Nov. 27.
Police also believe Snead stole a laptop from an office in the Showboat Atlantic City hotel Nov. 28.
Snead also broke into the Surf Bar at 801 Boardwalk on Nov. 29 and stole money and other items, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was arrested Monday after police said he burglarized Bun…
According to the news release, Officer Eric Evans found Snead walking in the 1200 block of the Boardwalk.
Snead was taken to the Atlantic County jail, police said.
He was previously arrested in October, charged with burglarizing the Bungalow Beach Bar on the Boardwalk. Officers found him carrying a bookbag containing seven bags of frozen shrimp, seven frozen steaks and two screwdrivers, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.