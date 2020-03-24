ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Thursday after being charged in three shootings and a domestic assault, police said.
Officers Robert Toscano and Brent Dooley arrested 24-year-old Shakeem Roberts after he was involved in an altercation with security officers at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, according to a news release from city police.
He was wanted following an investigation by Street Crimes Unit detectives into three reports of gunfire in the city, and he was also involved in a domestic violence assault, police said.
During the shootings, which occurred twice in December and once in February, patrol officers had responded each time to an alert from the city’s gunshot-audio detection system and evidence of gunfire was found at each one, police said.
This month, Roberts kicked in the front door of a woman he had a previous relationship with and assaulted her, police said.
Roberts was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, criminal mischief and single counts of simple assault and burglary.
He was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
