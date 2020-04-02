AC police stock
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged with aggravated assault Wednesday night after getting into a dispute and pointing a gun at another man, police said.

Harsha Somawardana, 42, was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and terroristic threats, according to a news release from police.

At 8:26 p.m., officers responded to the beach block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for a report of a man armed with a handgun, police said.

The victim, whose identity was not released, told police Somawardana pointed the gun at him during a dispute, which began after Somawardana fired a round inside an apartment, police said.

Officer Justin Draper arrested Somawardana after finding a loaded gun and a shell casing inside Somawardana’s bedroom, police said.

Somawardana was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments