ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged with aggravated assault Wednesday night after getting into a dispute and pointing a gun at another man, police said.
Harsha Somawardana, 42, was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and terroristic threats, according to a news release from police.
At 8:26 p.m., officers responded to the beach block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for a report of a man armed with a handgun, police said.
The victim, whose identity was not released, told police Somawardana pointed the gun at him during a dispute, which began after Somawardana fired a round inside an apartment, police said.
Officer Justin Draper arrested Somawardana after finding a loaded gun and a shell casing inside Somawardana’s bedroom, police said.
Somawardana was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
