ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was taken to jail early Thursday morning after his second arrest within hours for damaging property and assaulting a security guard at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

At 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, patrol officers responded to the convention center for a report of a man that was trespassing and had damaged property, according to a news release from city police. A NJ Transit police officer arrested Jalil Ceaser, 34, and turned him over to city police.

Ceaser was charged and then released on a summons from the Public Safety Building at 1:25 a.m. Thursday, police said. Less than 40 minutes later, he returned to the convention center and hit an on-duty security guard with and object before running away.

The guard, 57, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with a serious injury to his eye, police said. They did not reveal the identity of the guard.

At 3:36 a.m., patrol officers responded to the convention center after Ceaser returned again, damaging property, police said. K9 Officer Anthony Grajales-Prado and his K9 partner Chase took Ceaser into custody without incident after finding him holding a large piece of wood.

Ceaser, who was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and defiant trespass, was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

