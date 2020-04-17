ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged with aggravated assault Wednesday after coughing on police officers who were trying to arrest him for shoplifting, state officials said.
Jason Reiner, 44, was also charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest, obstruction and violating the emergency orders – all disorderly persons offences, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s office.
City police responded to CVS on Atlantic Avenue for a report of shoplifting, according to the release When officers approached Reiner, he started acting erratically and said that he was on drugs.
Emergency medical services were called but Reiner refused treatment, according to the release. When officers tried to arrest him for shoplifting, he resisted and “intentionally and repeatedly coughed on police officers to spread germs and obstruct his arrest.”
