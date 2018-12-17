ATLANTIC CITY — A tip led to the arrest of a city man who burglarized a convenience store, police said.
At 12:48 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the Gift & Convenience store in the 3100 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a smashed front door called in by a citizen, Sgt. Kevin Fair said.
Officer Eric Evans arrived to find the front door open and the window smashed out. As additional officers were responding, Evans saw a man inside the store, Fair said.
K-9 Officer Marinela Pali and her partner, Roxy, responded. Pali told the man, Rafael Gonzalez, 48, multiple times to exit the business, Fair said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in an overnight burglary of a con…
After refusing to leave, Gonzalez went out of view of the officers. The officers entered the store, and Pali continued to give commands for Gonzalez to surrender, which he eventually did, Fair said.
Gonzalez was found in possession of cash, change and drug paraphernalia, Fair said. During the burglary, he damaged the cash register and the back door in an unsuccessful attempt to escape, Fair said.
Gonzalez was charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.