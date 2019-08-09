ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into two parked cars and attempted to leave the scene Thursday night, police said.
At 8:22 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Fairmount Avenue for a report of a car crash. Officers arrived to find three cars were involved, two of which were parked and unoccupied, police said.
Witnesses said the driver of the car that crashed was attempting to leave the area, police said.
Officers were able to stop the driver, whom they identified as 26-year-old Johsian Cruz, a short distance away.
Cruz was arrested after police said he was under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with minor injuries.
Cruz was charged with multiple motor vehicle offenses, including DWI. He was released on a summons.
