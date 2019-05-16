CAMDEN — An Atlantic City man was charged with luring Tuesday after the 14-year-old boy he was chatting with online turned out to be an undercover federal agent.
Howard Brown, 56, who is also charged with attempted criminal sexual contact, attempted sexual assault on a minor and attempted endangering the welfare of a child, was arrested after he drove to the Camden waterfront to meet who he believed was the child but was met by police instead, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
On April 11, Brown reached out to a Homeland Security Investigations special agent working with the Prosecutor’s High-Tech Crimes Unit, believing she was a 14-year-old boy, according to the release.
Their conversations led to planning a meeting “to allegedly engage in sexual activity,” according to the release. Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Brown was arrested and a “digital device” that was in his possession was seized and taken for analysis.
Brown was taken to the Camden County jail pending a detention hearing.
According to the release, Brown is employed at Avalon Tile in Egg Harbor Township. A call to the company’s corporate office was not returned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.