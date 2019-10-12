ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Friday morning after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint.
At 7:02 a.m., Officer Janicquea Harold was stopped by a 33-year-old man who had been robbed of his money at gunpoint at Indiana and Atlantic avenues, according to a news release from city police. Harold was given a description of the suspect with the gun along with two other men that acted as lookouts.
A Lacey Township man was sentenced to five years in prison Friday for attempting to lure a "…
Police did not identify the victim.
While searching the area, Harold found Yakeem Green, 26, at South Carolina and Atlantic avenues, police said. He matched the description of the subject.
Green ran from Harold as she got out of her patrol car, police said. As Green jumped over a fence, a loaded handgun fell from his clothing.
CAMDEN — A federal judge declared a mistrial Friday after a jury said it was hopelessly dead…
Harold picked up the handgun and told responding officers which way Green was running, police said, and Officers Bria Hill, Michael Kragh and Zayon Pitts found Green a block away and arrested him.
Green was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy. He was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.