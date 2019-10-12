AC police stock
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Friday morning after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint.

At 7:02 a.m., Officer Janicquea Harold was stopped by a 33-year-old man who had been robbed of his money at gunpoint at Indiana and Atlantic avenues, according to a news release from city police. Harold was given a description of the suspect with the gun along with two other men that acted as lookouts.

Police did not identify the victim.

While searching the area, Harold found Yakeem Green, 26, at South Carolina and Atlantic avenues, police said. He matched the description of the subject.

Green ran from Harold as she got out of her patrol car, police said. As Green jumped over a fence, a loaded handgun fell from his clothing.

Harold picked up the handgun and told responding officers which way Green was running, police said, and Officers Bria Hill, Michael Kragh and Zayon Pitts found Green a block away and arrested him.

Green was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy. He was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.

