ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Monday after police said he stabbed his landlord during a fight about him setting off fireworks inside a beach block rooming house.
About 3:10 p.m., Officers Brendan Andros and Maria Borsani responded to the rooming house on Ocean Avenue for a report of a man stabbed, police said in a news release. They found a 63-year-old city man, the landlord, with multiple stab wounds.
Police did not identify the victim but said he was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Officers were told the suspect, Roland Rymarz, was still inside the building, according to the release. They arrested him without incident and recovered the knife used in the attack.
The landlord had confronted Rymarz after he was told Rymarz was lighting off fireworks inside the building, police said. Rymarz got agitated and stabbed him.
Rymarz, 42, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
