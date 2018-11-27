ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged Monday with stabbing a cellphone store employee in the neck.
At 5:41 p.m. Monday, a man with a stab wound on his neck ran up to Officers George Mancuso and Ozriel Martin as they were responding to a call for service in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue, police said.
Witnesses provided officers with details of the suspect and in which direction he fled.
Police said Geno McIntosh, 23, was arrested blocks away on Atlantic Avenue with blood on his clothes and a knife in his pocket.
Police said the victim was an employee at Assurance Wireless, where McIntosh had interacted with him while looking to purchase a cellphone. He then left, police said, before returning to stab the victim.
The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injury was not life-threatening.
McIntosh is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
