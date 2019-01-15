ATLANTIC CITY — Police used surveillance cameras to help them track down and arrest a city man accused of stealing a woman's cellphone and purse Monday afternoon.
Alexander Olaik, 24, was arrested in the theft reported at 1 p.m. at Brighton and Atlantic avenues, police said.
Officer Eilene Shur arrived at the scene and found the victim, a 50-year-old woman from Atlantic City who said that while she was waiting for the bus, a man pushed her and grabbed her phone.
The man, Olaik, then attempted to steal the woman's purse, but she managed to fight him off, and Olaik fled, police said. The woman chased Olaik, who stopped, assaulted her and stole her purse, police said.
Shur obtained a description of Olaik, and the department's surveillance center personnel reviewed camera footage showing him flee and make his way down the Boardwalk, entering and exiting several casinos.
Officers were dispatched to each location, but police said Olaik had left prior to their arrival.
At 2:54 p.m., Officers Ryan Waddell and Aaron Jones, who police said had searched two casinos looking for Olaik, found him at California and Atlantic avenues. Olaik was found in possession of the victim’s cellphone and arrested.
Olaik was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
