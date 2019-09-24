Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
MAYS LANDING — After a two-week trial, an Atlantic City man has been convicted Monday of multiple charges of child abuse, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Miguel Vargas, 48, was found guilty of three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of obstructing the administration of the law. Vargas also was indicted on charges of sexual assault, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict.
Vargas was arrested in December 2015 following an investigation by the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force and the Atlantic City Police Department.
During the trial, three of the four children who lived with Vargas testified to years of abuse and neglect. They said they were kept in isolation for long periods of time, resulting in lasting injury and psychological harm, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
According to affidavits filed in 2015, Vargas was in legal custody of a 15-year-old child, whom he denied to leave their residence or having contact with investigators or members of Child Protection and Permanency, regarding accusations Vargas sexually abused the teen's sister, who was between the ages of 13 and 15 at the time.
Vargas was cited in the complaint of being the legal guardian of the teen he sexually abused.
Authorities said Vargas' youngest child escaped the home Sept. 13, 2015. prompting the investigation. The Prosecutor's Office said Vargas fled Atlantic County and was located Dec. 3, 2015, in Avon-by-the-Sea, Monmouth County.
