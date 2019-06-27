MAYS LANDING — A 43-year-old Atlantic City man was convicted of a gun charge Wednesday after a three-day trial, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday.

Terri Bailey was convicted of unlawful possession of a handgun by a certain person previously convicted of an offense, Tyner said.

On March 29, 2018, Atlantic City police responded to the 600 block of North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in response to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, Tyner said. An investigation led officers to three men, one of whom was Bailey. 

Bailey took off running, and in the process discarded a handgun, Tyner said. He ran into the School House Apartments and was later arrested by officers April 5, 2018.

Bailey is in custody at the Atlantic County jail. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Staff Writer

Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments