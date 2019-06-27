MAYS LANDING — A 43-year-old Atlantic City man was convicted of a gun charge Wednesday after a three-day trial, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday.
Terri Bailey was convicted of unlawful possession of a handgun by a certain person previously convicted of an offense, Tyner said.
On March 29, 2018, Atlantic City police responded to the 600 block of North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in response to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, Tyner said. An investigation led officers to three men, one of whom was Bailey.
ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic City man was arrested May 31 in the Jan. 1 murder of Lamir King,…
Bailey took off running, and in the process discarded a handgun, Tyner said. He ran into the School House Apartments and was later arrested by officers April 5, 2018.
Bailey is in custody at the Atlantic County jail. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.