ATLANTIC CITY — A city man filed a sexual abuse lawsuit Tuesday against the Boy Scouts of America under New Jersey’s new Victim’s Rights Bill.
Richard Halvorson, 48, a 20-year veteran of the Atlantic City Police Department, was sexually abused as a minor by Scoutmaster Angelo “Skip” Dellomo between 1981 an 1983, when he was a member of Troop 6 in Atlantic City, according to a lawsuit filed by Halvorson’s attorney, Jeff Anderson, and co-counsel Greg Gianforcaro.
Dellomo sexually abused Halvorson in a bathroom in Dellomo’s home, Anderson and Gianforcaro said.
Dellomo allegedly forced scouts to strip naked in a bathroom and perform maneuvers such as balance exercises while blindfolded to receive a physical fitness pin.
In 1987, the Boy Scouts refused Dellomo’s further registration as a scout leader and created a perversion file for him after the organization received other reports of Dellomo engaging in similar inappropriate conduct with naked boys in the troop as part of the fitness requirement, Anderson and Gianforcaro said.
Perversion files are a subcategory of the Boy Scouts’ ineligible volunteer files and contain the names and information of adult leaders who have been accused of sexual abuse, Anderson and Gianforcaro said.
New Jersey’s Victim’s Rights Bill took effect Dec. 1. The new law extends the statute of limitations and provides a two-year window for sexual abuse survivors to bring lawsuits in cases that were previously barred by the statute, no matter when the abuse occurred or how old the survivor is.
Halvorson did not talk about the abuse until 2013, when he told his mother. In 2013, he came forward to law enforcement and attorneys, but nothing could be done due to New Jersey’s statute of limitations, his lawyers said.
The statute of limitations for Halvorson to file a civil lawsuit against the Boy Scouts had long since expired. Nevertheless, Halvorson came forward again in April when he filed a lawsuit against the Boy Scouts.
In that suit, Halvorson asserted claims of public nuisance and civil conspiracy against the Boy Scouts for interfering with public safety by concealing the full scope of sexual abuse of minors in New Jersey and withholding the information from the public and law enforcement, Anderson said.
Halvorson asked the court to order the Boy Scouts to release all of its perversion files. In November, the court dismissed Halvorson’s complaint, noting the case “presents a novel issue that has not heretofore been addressed by the courts in this state.”
With the new Victim’s Rights Bill, Halvorson is now able to take action for himself and for others, his lawyer said.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday includes claims of negligence against the Boy Scouts and the Jersey Shore Council for the abuse by Dellomo under the new law, Halvorson’s lawyers said.
The lawsuit also includes a claim for injunctive relief, asking the court to order the Boy Scouts to publicly release all perversion files; discontinue its practices and policies of dealing with child sexual abuse secretly; and work with civil authorities to create and implement better child-protection policies, Halvorson’s lawyers said.
“Richard is able to seek healing and justice, not only for himself but also for countless children who will be protected by his actions to hold this organization accountable and expose its secrets,” Anderson said.
