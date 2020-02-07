MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man was found guilty Wednesday of stabbing a cellphone store employee in the neck in 2018, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Geno McIntosh, 29, was convicted of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and fourth-degree certain persons not to have weapons, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged Monday with stabbing a cellphone store employee in the neck.
McIntosh stabbed Kristeph Cassimere, of New York City, in the neck with a folding knife Nov. 26, 2018, on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City after Cassimere declined to sell him a cellphone, the Prosecutor's Office said.
City police responded, and McIntosh was arrested two blocks away with the help of witnesses, the Prosecutor's Office said. Cassimere was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was treated for the stab wound and released.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 27.
